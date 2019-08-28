Meet on General Education Rejuvenation Mission held in Kerala
Empowerment of students studying in government and aided schools will enhance social progress, A P Kuttykrishnan, project director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), has said.
He was inaugurating a one-day workshop organised at the office of the State Institute of Educational Management And Training here to strengthen the General Education Rejuvenation Mission. Workers from 131 clusters participated in the workshop in which SSA rolled out the plans to conduct more activities and campaigns in the coming months to complete the mission programmes.