Not interested to work with LDF government: Former Kerala Vigilance director Jacob Thomas

He said that drawing even subsistence allowance from the public exchequer without doing any work was unfair and unethical.

KOCHI:  The Central Administrative Tribunal’s Ernakulam Bench on Tuesday sought the views of the Central and State governments regarding a petition filed by former Vigilance director and senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas allowing him to retire from service under the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). He cited the reason for VRS was the continued illegal suspension by the state since December 2017.

He said that drawing even subsistence allowance from the public exchequer without doing any work was unfair and unethical.According to him, non-consideration of his application for taking VRS by the Central and State government was illegal. He said that he was not interested to work with the present state government in a turbulent and adverse situation as he could not do justice to his job of public service. Therefore, he wanted voluntary retirement.

He said that the state government did not permit him formally to retire on April 1 even though he stood relieved of all duties and responsibilities from December 20, 2017. Though the CAT had quashed the suspension order and directed to reinstate him, the government has not taken any decision. 

