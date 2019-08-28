Home States Kerala

State Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala felicitates Kerala CBSE toppers

He lauded the achievements of students and urged them to consider this award as a motivating factor to achieve more.

Published: 28th August 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Assuring his whole-hearted support to CBSE schools, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CBSE syllabus and institutions have been striving hard to provide quality education across the country. He was speaking at the CBSE schools’ merit award ceremony organised by Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association at Greets Public School, Kochi. “We extend all our support to CBSE schools. Education in government and private schools must be equally encouraged. Parents and students have all the freedom to choose an institution and syllabus,” the Opposition leader said.

He lauded the achievements of students and urged them to consider this award as a motivating factor to achieve more. He felicitated national-level and state-level rank holders of Classes X and XII from Kerala. Fareez Abdul Nasser (Rank 5 national-level AISSE), Anu Johnson (Rank 2 state-level AISSE), Sirinxa Xavier (Rank 2 national-level AISSE) were some of the students who received the merit award. 

PS Ramachandran, general secretary of the association, requested the Opposition leader to discuss the removal of state syllabus grace and moderation marks in the Assembly. In 2018, a petition was filed by CBSE students requesting the state government to implement 2017 MHRD recommendations. MHRD recommended all the states to stop awarding grace and moderation marks except in cases of ambiguity in question papers and difficulty level. 

Following this, the Kerala High Court had asked the state government to stop awarding grace and moderation marks. However, the government informed the court that a study was being conducted on implementing the recommendations, and it will be implemented based on those reports. 

Representatives of Kerala CBSE School Management Association submitted a petition and details of the case at the event to Chennithala. Hibi Eden, MP, Benny Behanan, MP, Ibrahim Khan, president, and KM Haris, vice-president, of Kerala CBSE School Managements Association, and MLA PT Thomas were also present at the event.

TAGS
Kerala CBSE toppers Ramesh Chennithala Kerala CBSE School Management Association
