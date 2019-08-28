This Kerala-born vastu expert is for the likes of royalty

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nishanth Narayanan, a Kannur-born Vastu expert based out of Dubai, says that Indian Vastusastra is slowly but steadily being acknowledged across the globe and that is his major contribution.

Nishanth is a world-renowned brand consultant but his forte is Vastusastra mixed with astrology and numerology. He boasts of a clientele which includes the royals of several countries, political leaders and movers and shakers of the corporate world.

Nishanth has evolved a technique through extensive research in the 6000-year-old history of architecture and Vastusastra. “This is a science which has not been explored or studied much and it can be one of the major contributions that India can give to the world,” he says.

There are several political leaders in India and abroad who have gained tremendously because of Nishanth’s advice. “I cannot reveal all the names but I can say that the Duke of Madrid Joaquin Fernandez de Cordova is my client along with the other royals of Madrid,” he said. “I was in Madrid the other day and generally the families, including the top leadership of Spain consult me on the Vastusastra of their castles as well as their daily life.”

He says that one can prosper in education and business and attain peace if the science of Vastusastara and astrology are blended with numerology and properly followed and adhered to. The young consultant is planning a major global awareness drive and to conduct an international meet on Vastu and Astro and its benefits for mankind.

“Yogasana, astrology and Ayurveda are the gifts of our country to the world but Vastusastra is a hitherto lesser-known science. I aim to spread this across the globe,” Nishanth says. He is now building a multi-million dollar mansion in Dubai for a major Emirate sheikh family based on Vastusastra.