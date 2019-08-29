All is well: Kerala Congress to not take any action against Tharoor for 'praising' Modi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC has approved Shashi Tharoor MP's explanation on his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committee decided not to take any action against the MP and need not prolong the debate.

The committee observed that the debate is being used by political opponents against the party. Hence, the explanation submitted to KPCC president Mullappally Ramchandran was approved.

ALSO READ: War of words between Kerala MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan

Several party leaders had come out in the open against Tharoor's tweet that "Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right things". There was even a war of words between former KPCC president K Muraleedharan and Tharoor over the issue.

In his strong-worded explanation, Tharoor asked Mullappally to name one leader who has made 10 per cent of the effort he made to oppose the Modi Government in the Lok Sabha.

The letter said: "I want Congress, together with progressive, secular and liberal parties, to come back to power. For that, nationally, it is not enough to keep attracting the core Congress supporters. We need to win back the trust -- and the votes -- of those who deserted us for the BJP in the last two elections. That requires addressing what has attracted them to Modi. Then, our criticism has more credibility. That's all I have been saying"