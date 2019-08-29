Home States Kerala

All is well: Kerala Congress to not take any action against Tharoor for 'praising' Modi

The committee observed that the debate is being used by political opponents against the party. Hence, the explanation submitted to KPCC president Mullappally Ramchandran was approved.    

Published: 29th August 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Several party leaders had opposed Tharoor's tweet that 'Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right things'. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC has approved Shashi Tharoor MP's explanation on his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committee decided not to take any action against the MP and need not prolong the debate.

The committee observed that the debate is being used by political opponents against the party. Hence, the explanation submitted to KPCC president Mullappally Ramchandran was approved.    

ALSO READ: War of words between Kerala MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan

Several party leaders had come out in the open against Tharoor's tweet that "Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right things". There was even a war of words between former KPCC president K Muraleedharan and Tharoor over the issue.

In his strong-worded explanation, Tharoor asked Mullappally to name one leader who has made 10 per cent of the effort he made to oppose the Modi Government in the Lok Sabha.

The letter said: "I want Congress, together with progressive, secular and liberal parties, to come back to power. For that, nationally, it is not enough to keep attracting the core Congress supporters. We need to win back the trust -- and the votes -- of those who deserted us for the BJP in the last two elections. That requires addressing what has attracted them to Modi. Then, our criticism has more credibility. That's all I have been saying"   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor KPCC PM Narendra Modi
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp