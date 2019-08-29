Home States Kerala

Cop arrested for raping woman

The Payyoli police on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector attached to AR Camp, Koyilandy, on charges of raping a woman here.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The Payyoli police on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector attached to AR Camp, Koyilandy, on charges of raping a woman here. The arrested police officer is G S Anil, 53, of Ammus house, Chingapuram, under the Payyoli station limit. The police said the sub-inspector was booked based on a complaint lodged by a woman residing in Payyoli. “As per the complaint, the police officer has been sexually abusing the woman since September, 2017. The victim also suffered physical assault from the accused several times,” said the police. 

G S Anil

The woman, who has been living separately from her husband, filed a complaint to the rural SP against her husband in 2017. Later, the SP office forwarded the complaint to Payyoli station where the accused was sub-inspector at that time. He befriended the woman offering support in the case. He brought her to Thalassery on the pretext of discussing the case and raped her in a lodge in 2017. Later, he started threatening her for sexual favours and abused her many times. 

On Tuesday, he demanded her mobile call details and manhandled her publicly on the wayside at Vadakara. After being alerted by local residents, the ‘Pink Police’ took them into custody. The incident came to light when the police interrogated them in connection with the incident. During questioning, the woman, who has a five-year-old child, revealed the abuse she faced. 

The sub-inspector, who had earlier faced departmental action for misbehaviour, was charged under relevant sections of IPC. A police team led by Payyoli police inspector R Biju launched an investigation in the case.Vadakara DySP Price Abraham said procedures have been initiated to suspend the sub-inspector and initiate departmental action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp