Cop arrested for raping woman

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Payyoli police on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector attached to AR Camp, Koyilandy, on charges of raping a woman here. The arrested police officer is G S Anil, 53, of Ammus house, Chingapuram, under the Payyoli station limit. The police said the sub-inspector was booked based on a complaint lodged by a woman residing in Payyoli. “As per the complaint, the police officer has been sexually abusing the woman since September, 2017. The victim also suffered physical assault from the accused several times,” said the police.

G S Anil

The woman, who has been living separately from her husband, filed a complaint to the rural SP against her husband in 2017. Later, the SP office forwarded the complaint to Payyoli station where the accused was sub-inspector at that time. He befriended the woman offering support in the case. He brought her to Thalassery on the pretext of discussing the case and raped her in a lodge in 2017. Later, he started threatening her for sexual favours and abused her many times.

On Tuesday, he demanded her mobile call details and manhandled her publicly on the wayside at Vadakara. After being alerted by local residents, the ‘Pink Police’ took them into custody. The incident came to light when the police interrogated them in connection with the incident. During questioning, the woman, who has a five-year-old child, revealed the abuse she faced.

The sub-inspector, who had earlier faced departmental action for misbehaviour, was charged under relevant sections of IPC. A police team led by Payyoli police inspector R Biju launched an investigation in the case.Vadakara DySP Price Abraham said procedures have been initiated to suspend the sub-inspector and initiate departmental action.