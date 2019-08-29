Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja calls for probe into toddler death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja has called for a police inquiry into the death of the one-and-a-half-year-old toddler suffering from a rare medical condition succumbed after undergoing treatment from the self-professed naturopath Mohanan. She handed over the request to the Chief Minister.

The move follows the demand by the IMA state committee for registering a murder case against Vaidyar. It had also demanded that the parents of the infant will also have to be charged for subjecting their child to unscientific treatment.