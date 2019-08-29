Home States Kerala

Kerala TV anchor death: ‘Botched probe’ prompts new probe 

Marin Babu

Marin Babu

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nine months after the mysterious death of television anchor and beauty pageant contestant Marin Babu, 29, the Alappuzha District Police took a U-turn and re-opened the investigation, citing that supervisory lapses happened from the side of police officers in conducting an effective inquiry. Alappuzha District Police Chief KM Tomy had issued memos to Alappuzha South SHO and Alappuzha DySP for their supervisory lapse in the case. 

The case has assumed significance after Marin’s parents Marydas Babu and Elizabeth Babu of Varappuzha, who suspect foul play in their daughter’s death, lodged complaints before the DGP and DIG Kochi Range seeking an impartial probe since they had lost faith in the ongoing investigation in the incident which occurred on November 9 last year.

According to police officers, Alappuzha South SI Muraleedharan conducted the probe and then submitted a final report on December 24, 2018, before the Alappuzha Sub Divisional Magistrate Court. However, forensic and chemical analysis reports were pending. Following the petition of Marin’s parents, Tomy examined the proceedings taken in the case. “Since it was found to be irregular, I have given memos to SHO, Alappuzha South, and DSP Alappuzha for the supervisory lapse,” said the SP’s report.

As per the SP’s report, the case diary was examined in detail and it was found that the probe by Muraleedharan was not satisfactory and a thorough investigation was required. Hence, Alappuzha District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) DySP has entrusted the investigation on July 7. “DCRB DySP V N Saji had taken up the investigation on July 12,” said an officer. 

Marin was found hanging from a red shawl tied to a ceiling fan at a flat in Pazhaveedu, Alappuzha, where she was residing with her husband Abhilash, an employee of a nationalised bank. Her parents suspect it to be a case of murder. Their marriage was on the rocks and she was planning to get a divorce.

As per the statement given by the couple’s neighbour, Abhilash used to quarrel with Marin over her inability to conceive. Dismissing this, her parents allege that Marin used to object to her husband consuming liquor with his friends at their flat and that there was no such circumstance for their daughter to take the extreme step.

It is alleged that Marin’s husband’s statement was not recorded. According to her parents, the post-mortem report mentions a faded yellow plastic rope, folded into two with a slip knot tied around her neck. However, Marin was found hanging from a red-coloured shawl tied around the ceiling fan.

Besides, her neck and hands bore injury marks. Her father said the flat’s main door was left ajar. It was strange as Marin used to bolt the door. She was happy during those days and called them over the phone, he said, adding that she had asked him to book movie tickets as she was planning to come home on November 11.

