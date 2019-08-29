Kollam Collectorate gets threat message from Pakistan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kollam West Police have begun investigations into an alleged threat message received on WhatsApp reportedly from Pakistan, asking India to withdraw its troops from Jammu and Kashmir. It also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message was received on the WhatsApp number of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority’s control room functioning at the Collectorate on Tuesday night. According to an official, the message was a mix of Hindi and Urdu, which translates as ‘Withdraw your Indian Army dogs from Kashmir or else they will die a dog’s death’.

The message also carried a threat to the Army Headquarters, the Prime Minister, BJP and RSS members saying they were being watched by those who had sent the message.“Control room received a WhatsApp message saying ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ and ‘Indian troops should withdraw from Kashmir’.

We have registered an FIR in this regard. During the investigation, it has been identified that the message was sent from a Pakistan-registered phone number,” said Ramesh, Kollam West CI. As the case has been registered under the IT Act of cybercrime, the cyber-cell is probing it, he added. As of now, the case has not been transferred to any other intelligence agencies, said an officer.

Received on WhatsApp

The message was received on the WhatsApp number of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority’s control room at the Collectorate. It was a mix of Hindi and Urdu, which translates as ‘Withdraw your Indian Army dogs from Kashmir or else they will die a dog’s death’