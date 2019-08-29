Home States Kerala

NDA Kerala convenor Thushar Vellappally’s plea to remove curbs on travel rejected

The BDJS leader’s return from UAE will be further prolonged after a court turned down his plea for relaxation in the travel ban.

BDJS president Thushar Vellappally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally’s return from the United Arab Emirates will be further prolonged after the Ajman court turned down his plea for relaxation in the travel ban. Embroiled in a cheque bounce case filed by Thrissur native Nasil Abdullah, Thushar’s passport was impounded by the authorities after he was arrested last week.

Thushar, who is also the NDA state convener, had approached the Ajman court seeking relaxation in travel ban. The plan was to give the power of attorney of the case to a UAE citizen and take back his surrendered passport. Thushar knocked at the doors of Ajman court after efforts for an out-of-court settlement with Nasil came a cropper. 

Negotiations between Nasil and Thushar’s representatives failed as they could not reach a consensus on the amount to be paid to the former. Nasil stuck to his demand of Rs 6 crore, which was not acceptable to Thushar, who was ready to give only half of it. Now, Thushar has to remain in the UAE till the proceedings are over. 

Otherwise, he will have to strike an out-of-court deal with the complainant which can help him wriggle out of the legal tangles that he has been enmeshed in. According to a source, Nasil’s case is to be considered by the Ajman court on Thursday.

