No change in government stance on Sabarimala issue: Kerala CM

Pinarayi said a section of people used Sabarimala as a campaign against the government. And the government was not able to effectively resist this campaign.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM state leadership has come out with major rethink on Sabarimala in the wake of drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that there's no change in the government stance over Sabarimala. 

"The state government's stance on Sabarimala issue continues to be the same. The government is of the view that the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala should be implemented. If the Court comes out with a new verdict, it would be implemented," Pinarayi said at the post-cabinet press briefing on Thursday. 

The chief minister also criticised the BJP in the issue. "They said the SC verdict is against the believers. And have given a false promise that a special legislation would be brought out in the issue. Now, where are they? Now the union ministers are saying that no legislation can be brought out. If fact, they are the ones who cheated the believers," he added. 

Pinarayi said a section of people used Sabarimala as a campaign against the government. And the government was not able to effectively resist this campaign. "There's nothing new in the party stance. The party has always stood with the believers. The party decided to go for introspection not because it had erred. The party was not able to effectively prevent the false campaign by the opponents on Sabarimala," he added. 

Pala bypoll referendum on Left government

Responding to queries, the chief minister said the soon-to-be-held Pala byelection would be a referendum on the ruling left government in the state. Naturally, it would be an assessment of the government's functioning. The state government has no concerns in the matter, said Pinarayi. 

