Home States Kerala

Phase two of tribal literacy project in Kerala sees spurt in enrolment

In the first phase of the project, more than 2,000 people from the Scheduled Tribes category were enrolled.

Published: 29th August 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Women from the Scheduled Tribe community at a literacy class being undertaken as part of the Samagra project

Women from the Scheduled Tribe community at a literacy class being undertaken as part of the Samagra project | EXPRESS

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Over 3,000 people from various tribal communities have enrolled themselves for the second phase of the Literacy Mission’s ‘Samagra’ project which aims to wipe off illiteracy from the 100 most backward tribal colonies in the state. In the first phase of the project, more than 2,000 people from the Scheduled Tribes category were enrolled.

The project is being implemented by the Literacy Mission in association with the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. The literacy project was launched in March last year in 100 tribal colonies identified by the Scheduled Tribes Department as being most backward in terms of literacy. Of the 2,296 people who wrote the exam in the first phase, 1,196 people cleared it. The second phase includes those who could not clear phase one as well as fresh enrolments.

What’s on offer

Besides basic literacy, the project also offers Class IV equivalency and Class VII equivalency courses as well. While 1,037 tribal people registered for basic literacy course in phase two, the enrolments for Classes IV and VII courses were 1,598 and 405 respectively. The speciality of the Samagra course is that it is being fully implemented by tribal people themselves. 

The literacy activities in each colony are being managed by an instructor from the tribal community, who had passed matriculation According to Literacy Mission director PS Sreekala, such a norm has been followed so that in all government projects for tribal people in future, the key role of a person from that community is ensured.

Active monitoring

In order to ensure that the project is effectively implemented, each phase is monitored by the Adivasi Saksharata Samithi (tribal literacy committee) functioning in the panchayat as well as the district levels.
 The state-level monitoring of the project is being done by a core group that includes the director of the mission and the director of Scheduled Tribes Development Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samagra project Kerala Scheduled Tribes Department Kerala tribal Literacy Mission
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp