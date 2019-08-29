Shashi Tharoor’s Modi praise  is highly inopportune: CMP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Communist Marxist Party (CMP) leader C P John on Wednesday said Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mistimed one. He also said the time has come for Communist establishments for an ideological change to survive in the current global scenario.

“Tharoor should not have made such comment when Modi is facing the wrath of citizens for his policies. But, instead of starting the blame game, we should correct Tharoor. He is an experienced leader and we will talk to him about the matter soon,” John told reporters here.

“The CMP will actively work for the UDF in the upcoming Pala byelection. The party has local strength in Pala constituency and all the party workers will work UDF’s victory,” he said. He also said the CMP and the UDF have the same stand on the Sabarimala issue. John said the other Communist parties, including CPM, should come out from their “denialism” policy.

The left establishment should accept that the global scenario has changed. “CMP is a communist party which has already realised the need for an ideological change. But the CPM and its ilk still live in their past. We must find out why Communist establishments are becoming a minority across the globe. The CPM continues to deny the need for a change,” he said.