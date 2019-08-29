Spot admission to MBBS seats in Kerala on 30th August

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will fill vacant seats in self-financing medical colleges for MBBS course through a centralised spot admission process on August 30. The allotment will be held at the Travancore International Convention Centre of Kariavattom Sports Hub here at 10 am.

Candidates included in the medical rank list published by CEE alone can participate for the spot admissions. Candidates who have already been admitted through All India allotments and to the MBBS course through state quota counselling by the CEE are not eligible.

The vacancies (including those in government colleges) which is to be released up to August 30 and the existing vacancies in state merit will be filled through the spot admission, the CEE’s office said. Candidates who wish to participate in the spot admission can register online on www.cee.kerala.gov.in and download the slip by clicking the ‘Registration slip’ link available in the candidate portal. The registration slip is mandatory for the admission process.

BDS Spot admission

The vacancies available after the mop-up counselling for BDS course will be filled at 2 pm on August 30 at the same venue. Candidates who have already been admitted in BDS course in private self-financing colleges as per the previous allotments will not be permitted to claim the vacancy of another self-financing college.