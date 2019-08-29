Vallathol award for Malayalam writer Paul Zacharia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer and novelist Paul Zacharia has been selected for the Vallathol award instituted by Vallathol Sahithya Samithi for this year. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1.11 lakh and a plaque. The award will be handed over at a function at Teerthapada Mandapam in Thiruvananthapuram on October 16, the birth anniversary of Vallathol.

The winner was selected by a panel comprising R Ramachandran Nair, Deshamangalam Ramakrishnan, Prabha Varma, R Hemanth Kumar and Nandiyath Gopalakrishnan. KG Chandrasekharan Nair, who translated classic Tamil literary works into Malayalam, will be awarded the Keerthimudra.