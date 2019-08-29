Will not interfere in Thushar Vellappally cheque bounce case: Billionaire Yusuffali MA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expat Malayali billionaire Yusuffali MA said he will not intervene in BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally’s cheque bounce case, adding the only connection he had with the case was that he deposited the bail amount.

In a release, his office said this was Yusuffali’s only involvement and no outside interference is possible in cases before the UAE courts. Thushar was released from jail after one million dirhams were deposited as surety with the court. Reports mentioned Ali had helped Thushar in depositing the amount.