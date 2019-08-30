Cabinet gives nod for Civil Defence Force

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to set up a Civil Defence Force to ensure effective assistance during natural calamities. The Cabinet on Thursday decided to set up the force under the Fire and Rescue Services Department. The decision was taken in view of constant natural calamities like floods, landslides and cyclones in recent times.

In addition to emergency assistance during natural calamities, the civil defence force also provides immediate help during accidents. The government aims to develop the force as an entity that can lead a slew of activities, including anti-drug measures, in addition to protection of children and the aged.

The operations of the civil defence are to be made more extensive with the help of an online network.