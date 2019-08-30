Home States Kerala

Congress ready to work with LDF on Kerala’s development: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul was speaking at a function held at North Karassery on Thursday to honour the people involved in the rescue and relief activities during the recent landslides and flood.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “Congress will continue to have the ideological fight with LDF but when it comes to the developmental aspects of the state, we will work along with them,” said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. He was speaking at a function held at North Karassery on Thursday to honour the people involved in the rescue and relief activities during the recent landslides and flood. “I don’t want to leave Wayanad as an MP doing the routine works, but I want to implement maximum developmental activities in this beautiful district of Kerala. 

“All my efforts will be directed to raise Wayanad to the international tourism map. My office in Wayanad will be open to all and I request all MLAs and people’s representatives, irrespective of the political organisation they belong to, to come to my office for creative and productive discussions for the development of Wayanad,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“As the MP of Wayanad, I urge the State Government to take all necessary steps for the rehabilitation of the district that just woke up from the ravaging flood and landslides.”While DCC president T Siddque presided the function, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and various other leaders were present.Rahul Gandhi also took the chance to visit traders and residents of Thiruvambadi at Sacred Hearts Parish Hall, Thiruvambadi.

Maoist threat: Rahul’s visit to Pathar cancelled

Due to Maoist threat, the security officials of Rahul Gandhi cancelled his scheduled visit to Pathar on Friday. Earlier, the Maoist leaders in the area had issued a notice citing the importance of protecting the environment and farmers. In the note, they also mentioned the apathy of the authorities in protecting the lives of the poor and needy. Malappuram district police are conducting an investigation into the source of the threat.

