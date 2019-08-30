Home States Kerala

Consensus eludes KC(M); crucial UDF meet today

On whether he would contest, Jose said discussions are on. Jose and wife Nisha Jose are the most probable names.

Published: 30th August 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Flaring up the crisis in Kerala Congress(M), Jose K Mani on Thursday said no talks would be held with P J Joseph on finalising the party’s candidate to represent UDF in the Pala bypoll, which would be held on September 3. “The UDF candidate would be decided within two days considering his/her winnability. There would be no discussions with P J Joseph,” Jose told reporters in Pala.

On whether he would contest, Jose said discussions are on. Jose and wife Nisha Jose are the most probable names. Joseph’s statement that he will support the person cleared by the UDF has now put all eyes on the Congress, the main partner in the alliance.To pacify the opposing factions, UDF leaders led by Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy have convened a meeting in Kottayam on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp