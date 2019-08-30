Consensus eludes KC(M); crucial UDF meet today

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Flaring up the crisis in Kerala Congress(M), Jose K Mani on Thursday said no talks would be held with P J Joseph on finalising the party’s candidate to represent UDF in the Pala bypoll, which would be held on September 3. “The UDF candidate would be decided within two days considering his/her winnability. There would be no discussions with P J Joseph,” Jose told reporters in Pala.

On whether he would contest, Jose said discussions are on. Jose and wife Nisha Jose are the most probable names. Joseph’s statement that he will support the person cleared by the UDF has now put all eyes on the Congress, the main partner in the alliance.To pacify the opposing factions, UDF leaders led by Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy have convened a meeting in Kottayam on Friday.