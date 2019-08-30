Home States Kerala

Govt launches scheme for NRKs to fund devpt projects

 The state government has turned to non-resident Keralites (NRKs) to fund its development projects by starting a new investment scheme with attractive dividend offer.

Published: 30th August 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has turned to non-resident Keralites (NRKs) to fund its development projects by starting a new investment scheme with attractive dividend offer. The cabinet on Thursday decided to start the scheme that offers a monthly dividend of 10 per cent for life. 

“The government gives the money received under the scheme to any implementing agency involved in development activities. The dividend is to be given by pooling the money returned by the agency and the share of government,” said a statement. Any NRK or expatriate can invest in the scheme.  Disbursement of dividends starts three years from the date of investment. An investor can invest a minimum of `3 lakh and a maximum of `51 lakh. 

