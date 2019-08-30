Home States Kerala

India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma offers help for Kerala Space Park

India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma has pledged all help for projects related to aerospace-space sectors that are coming up in Kerala Space Park. 

Published: 30th August 2019 03:41 AM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharing a light moment with astronaut Rakesh Sharma at the SPACE Fest programme organised by the DC Kizhakeemuri Foundation and DC School of Architecture and Design at Kanakakkunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharing a light moment with astronaut Rakesh Sharma at the SPACE Fest programme organised by the DC Kizhakeemuri Foundation and DC School of Architecture and Design at Kanakakkunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma has pledged all help for projects related to aerospace-space sectors that are coming up in Kerala Space Park. The assistance was offered during his meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Cliff House. The discussion was mostly held on Kerala Space Park, which is planned to come up in 22 acres at Pallippuram Technocity.

Sharma said aerospace-space sectors have a huge significance in the future and Kerala having a strong base in science and technology can make use of the growth. Since key ISRO institutions like VSSC, LPSC, IISU and IIST are located in Thiruvananthapuram, the government is hoping that it will help in the development of the Space Park.

Government sources said if cost-effective production of complex equipment and components needed for aerospace manufacturing is possible here, then exporting options will be available. By attracting investors, educated youths could be employed here. The preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with ISRO in this regard, sources said.

Sharma, during his meeting, also shared with the CM interesting anecdotes on his eight-day experience in space. The meeting was attended by CM’s scientific adviser M C Dathan, CM’s Private Secretary M Sivasankar, Space Park Special Officer Santosh Kurupp, VSSC Director S Somanath, IIST Director V K Dadhwal, IT Mission Director Dr M S Chithra and KSITIL MD C Jayasankar Prasad.

