Intricate medical procedure brings succour to Kerala toddler battling painful condition

13-month-old Hana Fathima, who suffered from congenital liver disease, as saved in a rare liver transplant surgery conducted at a hospital in Kochi.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Hana Fathima and family members with surgeon Abhishek Yadav, who led the team which performed the complex surgery, at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi

Hana Fathima and family members with surgeon Abhishek Yadav, who led the team which performed the complex surgery, at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when 13-month-old Hana Fathima screamed in pain. No longer do she and her parents spend sleepless nights staring at a bleak future. Those days of hardships are over for this toddler. Hana, who suffered from congenital liver disease, was saved in a rare liver transplant surgery conducted at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Ernakulam. 

According to doctors at Lakeshore, Hana, daughter of Mohammed Jabir and Ameera, who are residents of Ottapalam, was having ‘biliary atresia’ (in which the bile ducts become inflamed and blocked) since her birth. After undergoing two surgeries in a private hospital, she was brought to Lakeshore in June with severe blood infection and failing liver.

The team of doctors at the hospital evaluated her abdomen and found liver transplantation was the only possible treatment option for her. However, there was a major hurdle in doing a liver transplant -- in addition to her failing liver, her main blood vessel was underdeveloped.

Dr Abhishek Yadav, director - comprehensive Liver Care Institute at the hospital, and his team of surgeons employed an innovative technique and used the umbilical vein (which is a congenital blood vessel) of the donor’s liver to introduce a carotid artery (neck artery) stent of an adult size into the child’s portal vein. According to the hospital authorities, this innovative technique of restoring blood flow in liver transplantation was successfully performed for the first time in the state. 

