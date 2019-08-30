Kerala government likely to reinstate suspended DGP Jacob Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas, who's on suspension for two years, is likely to be re-inducted into service. In the wake of the recent Central Administrative Tribunal order, the State Home Department has reportedly submitted its recommendations to the government.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) handed over file to the Chief Secretary recommending to reinstate the DGP Jacob Thomas to service. Recently the CAT had ordered the government to immediately take him back to service.

With the Home department recommendation, now Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take the final call.

The former Vigilance director has been on suspension for the last two years. He was first suspended for his remarks against the government in the Cyclone Ockhi issue. The later suspension was extended twice citing various reasons. Following this, Jacob Thomas approached the CAT, alleging that the government has been taking vengeful approach toward him.

Earlier during the Lok Sabha polls, there were reports that Jacob Thomas may resign from service and contest the elections.