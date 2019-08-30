Home States Kerala

Kerala government likely to reinstate suspended DGP Jacob Thomas

With the Home department recommendation, now Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take the final call. 

Published: 30th August 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Jacob Thomas, Kerala DGP

Jacob Thomas, the former Vigilance director, has been on suspension for the last two years. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas, who's on suspension for two years, is likely to be re-inducted into service. In the wake of the recent Central Administrative Tribunal order, the State Home Department has reportedly submitted its recommendations to the government. 

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) handed over file to the Chief Secretary recommending to reinstate the DGP Jacob Thomas to service. Recently the  CAT had ordered the government to immediately take him back to service. 

ALSO READ: 'Crime Branch framed me to deny chief’s post'

With the Home department recommendation, now Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take the final call. 

The former Vigilance director has been on suspension for the last two years. He was first suspended for his remarks against the government in the Cyclone Ockhi issue. The later suspension was extended twice citing various reasons. Following this, Jacob Thomas approached the CAT, alleging that the government has been taking vengeful approach toward him. 

Earlier during the Lok Sabha polls, there were reports that Jacob Thomas may resign from service and contest the elections. 

TAGS
DGP Jacob Thomas Kerala government
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
