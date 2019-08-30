Home States Kerala

Panchayat president in Kerala stores up plastic waste in house as residents oppose collection point

Nearly 300 sacks of plastic waste have been stacked up in the car porch in the house of Fousiya VP.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

The plastic waste is stacked up in the car porch in the house of Fousiya VP

The plastic waste is stacked up in the car porch in the house of Fousiya VP

By Express News Service

TRIKARIPUR (KASARAGOD): Nearly 300 sacks of plastic waste have been stacked up in the car porch in the house of Fousiya VP. The plastic waste - mostly carry bags - were collected from the nearly 800 houses in Beericheri, Ward No. 19 of Trikaripur grama panchayat. The plastic wastes are in Fousiya’s house because the residents would not allow them to be stored at the panchayat’s Material Collection Facility (MCF). 

Fousiya, 42 - the president of Trikaripur gram panchayat -- decided to create awareness on plastic waste by setting an example. “They are not waste. They are used but clean plastic covers. I brought them to my house to show people that they cause no health hazards,” said the president. The plastic waste would be picked up by the shredding unit on Friday. 

People are not worried about plastic being dumped along the road, but they oppose constructive initiatives in disposing them of, she said. “I’m certain that those opposing storing of plastic covers are being misled by vested interests,” she said.The previous panchayat council led by AGC Basheer invested Rs 5.76 lakh to build a shredding unit on the panchayat land at Nadakkav. It had to abandon the project because of resistance from 40 families living in a colony right across the PWD road.

When Fousiya took charge, she thought of completing the construction and using the building as a collection point from where shredding units can pick up the plastic.For the 21 wards of the panchayat, 48 Haritha Karma Sena workers were trained to collect plastic waste. Fousiya conducted awareness classes in all wards. “Residents were told to wash and dry plastic covers used to buy meat, fish and milk so as to avoid foul smell and flies and rodents,” she said.

A majority of the residents stick to it. “A few taunt me and ask for detergent powder to wash the covers,” she said. Fousiya, who has studied only up to Class XII, said plastic is a part of life. “We cannot ban it. But we can take the responsibility of managing it. We owe it to ourselves and the environment,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala panhchayat plastic storage Trikaripur grama panchayat Kerala panchayat plastic storage opposition
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp