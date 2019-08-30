Shashi Tharoor not a person to be pushed into Fascist fold: IUML Kerala secretary MK Muneer

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML state secretary MK Muneer, MLA, has come in the open supporting Shashi Tharoor, MP, in the controversy over the latter praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Secular Kerala cannot imagine a Congress without Shashi Tharoor or a Tharoor without the Congress. Tharoor is not a person to be pushed into the fascist fold. The leaders in Kerala should accept Tharoor’s talent and him as a popular elected representative,” said Muneer in his Facebook post. The IUML leader also criticised the Congress over the issue.

“The slugfest within the Congress reminds one of the internal fight over plucking grass in the valley when the entire hills are coming down,” ridiculed Muneer. “Kashmir is simmering nearby. Modi-Shah combine has denied Rahul Gandhi and Gulam Nabi Azad entry to Kashmir and the entire nation is longing for a coming together of all secular forces to rein in the fascist juggernaut.

But when the main party to organise these secular forces itself is being weakened, what message is it conveying?” asked Muneer. IUML National Secretary PK Kunjalikutty, MP, also came out in support of Tharoor.

KPCC accepts explanation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership in the state has accepted the T’Puram MP’s explanation