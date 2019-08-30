This stretch of Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi state highway is a hotbed for accidents

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Palode-Nedumangad stretch of the Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi state highway has become a prime spot for accidents. This year alone, 28 accidents were reported from the area.

Elavattom, Karimancode, Vanchuvam, Kurupuzha, Plavara, Nanniyode junction and Palode range office which fall along the stretch are some of the areas where accidents occur on a regular basis. TK Venugopal, block panchayat member of Palode, said: “Two-wheeler accidents are common in Plavara.” Vehicle collision is a frequent occurrence at the Elavattom bus stop too.

Suresh C, a resident of Elavattom, said: “Last week, a KSRTC bus collided with an auto near Kurupuzha, about a kilometre from Elavattom, killing a medical college employee.” The waterlogged area near the Elavattom junction is a constant source of danger to commuters. An electric post situated precariously near the area makes it worse. Lack of streetlights in the area poses further risk to those who travel through the road at night. Residents also blame pigs straying onto the road as a reason for accidents at Karimancode. Narayan Nair, a shopkeeper near the Nanniyode junction, said: “Police have caught several bikers riding without helmets.”

According to police officials in Palode, six deaths were reported on the stretch this year. In addition, three deaths occurred on a bylane near the area, increasing the toll to nine. Last year, five deaths were reported from the area. Four deaths were reported from Elavattom alone. “Most people involved in the accidents were between 18 and 25 years,” said a police official. Potholes and rash driving are the other factors that contributed to the accidents along with the absence of signboards and speed breakers.

