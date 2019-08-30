Thushar Vellappally cheque bounce case: Expat Nazil Abdullah's kin to set up action panel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As the impasse continues in the cheque bounce case against Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally - following a complaint lodged by expat Malayali businessman Nazil Abdullah - the kin and friends of Nazil have urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene in the case after apprising himself of the facts.

They told reporters at the Calicut Press Club on Thursday that a consensus has eluded the conciliatory talks being held in the UAE. “Nazil is under constant pressure. We urge backing of political parties and government. An action committee will be formed if the situation warrants it,” the relatives said.

VM Illiyas, Nazil’s relative, said, “We have come to know that Thushar is trying his best to flee the UAE by working his contacts. He is trying to torpedo the case and this should be prevented at any cost.”