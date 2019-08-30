UDF trains guns on govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the chief minister’s statement that there is no change in the government’s stance on the Sabarimala issue, the opposition UDF mounted an attack on the government and CPM. From Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement, it has become clear that the government and CPM are trying to dupe the faithful, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Mullappally welcomes bypoll remark

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran welcomed the chief minister’s statement that the Pala bypoll would be a referendum on the state government. “Hope the chief minister will show the same confidence after the byelection also. After the bypoll when the LDF loses, will the chief minister take moral responsibility and resign?” asked Mullappally.