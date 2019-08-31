Accused threw away smartwatches, phones into river in Munnar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team probing the PSC exam fraud has revealed that the accused R Sivarenjith and AN Naseem destroyed vital evidence, including mobile phones and smartwatches, which were used for malpractice in the examination. The sleuths said the accused threw away the devices into ‘Thanniyar’ River at Munnar.

They have shown the spot to the Crime Branch team while they were taken to Munnar for evidence collection. Earlier, the accused had confessed that they had written the examination with the help of a smartwatch and mobile phone. Meanwhile, the accused also told the police that the SFI’s University College unit member Pranav had conspired to commit malpractice.

UDF reiterates demand for CBI investigation

T’Puram: With the High Court directing an investigation into the recent examinations by PSC, the UDF has reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the scam. The High Court verdict is a major setback to the Chief Minister’s stance on the issue, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. “The opposition has been demanding a CBI probe into the matter. Now, the High Court has also issued a similar directive. At least now, the probe should be handed over to the CBI,” he said.