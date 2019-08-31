Home Dept recommends Jacob Thomas’ reinstatement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After two years, the state government is likely to revoke the suspension of senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas and reinduct him into service. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) handed over a file to the Chief Secretary recommending reinstatement of DGP Jacob Thomas in service. The Ernakulam Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in July set aside the suspension of former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas and directed the state government to reinstate the IPS officer in service forthwith.

Following this, Jacob Thomas reportedly wrote to the state government to urgently heed to the CAT order. In the wake of the order, the Home Department has reportedly submitted its recommendations to the government. Now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final call.

However, sources close to Thomas said he has nothing to do with the government decision as he has already applied for voluntary retirement and the three-month notice period is also over. But the decision to reinstate him will allow him to get the full benefits.

This would also help the government to avoid contempt of court proceedings and possible embarrassment in the wake of the court order. Jacob Thomas was first suspended for his remarks against the government on the Cyclone Ockhi issue. Later, the suspension was extended twice.