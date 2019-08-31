Kochi to host global Integrative Oncology meet from Feb 8

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi will witness the world’s largest international conference on Integrative Oncology (ICIO) where the elite minds of the world would share and discuss the best possible healthcare advances in cancer management apart from conventional cancer treatments.The fourth and largest International Conference of Integrative Oncology, is to be held on February 8 and 9, at Le Meridien, Kochi, by Global Homoeopathy Foundation (GHF).

GHF, a prominent Non Profit Organisation in Homoeopathy in India, is organising this international conference in association with Government of Maharashtra, Government of Kerala, Central Health Ministry, Central AYUSH Ministry, CCRH, Central Research Councils of Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha, National AYUSH Mission NAM, Palium India and all major professional organisations and related institutions.

For the last six years, GHF, under the patronage of Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, has been organising major national and International Homoeopathy meets aimed at promoting research apart from its many other charitable and humanitarian activities.

Besides,it aims to explore and document the possibilities of Integrative approaches and modalities in the treatment of Oncology and to formulate a protocol and lay a foundation for an Institution of International Standards to promote academics and research in the field of integrative oncologyFor registration and details, contact 9349000100 9349117833 or on www.icio2020.com

