Mar Alencherry loses admin and financial powers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to end the rebellion by a section of priests in the Syro-Malabar Church against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the 11-day Synod, which concluded here on Friday, divested him of administrative and financial powers and appointed Mar Antony Kariyil, bishop of Mandya diocese, as the Major Archiepiscopal Vicar. Mar Kariyil will have full powers in the administration and financial matters of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

As a trade-off, the Synod transferred two bishops, who led the revolt against the Cardinal. While Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath was transferred to Mandya diocese, Mar Jose Puthenveetil was appointed the first auxiliary bishop of Faridabad. The announcements were made after 11 days of deliberations by the Synod at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad. The Vatican has accepted the appointment of the Vicar of the Major Archbishop for the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

Mar Alencherry to continue as spiritual head

PREFECT of Oriental Churches Cardinal Leonardo Sandri said in a letter that the vicar elected for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will have full powers in administration, finances and pastoral ministry (for example, appointments and transfers of priests). He will also represent the archdiocese for all legal effects and purposes. With the new administrative system, Mar Alencherry as Major Archbishop will continue as the spiritual head of the church.

He will not be involved in the day-to-day administrative affairs of the archdiocese. Bishop Kariyil, hailing from Cherthala, was ordained priest in 1997. A post-graduate in philosophy and doctorate holder in sociology, he had served as principal of Christ College, Bengaluru, and held several other positions.

He was appointed as the second bishop of Mandya in 2015. He was also the principal of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences from 1997 to 2002. Vincent Cheruvathoor, the Curia Chancellor, along with the other appointments, also read out that Fr Vincent Nellayiparambil is new Bishop for the Diocese of Bijnor.

TAGS
Mar Alencherry  Syro-Malabar Church
