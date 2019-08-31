NIA interrogates two suspected members of IS module

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday interrogated two Coimbatore natives who are suspected to be members of an Islamic State (IS) module which plotted terror strikes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. NIA had issued a notice to two persons to appear at its office in Kochi as part of the investigation. “We questioned them about their links with members of the module who were arrested by us a few months ago. Details of their chats on social media were also verified,” a source said.

NIA has summoned more persons to appear before its probing team in Kochi on Saturday. However, only based on collected evidence, the decision on recording the arrest will be taken. It was in May this year the NIA registered a case against Mohammed Azarudeen of Ukkadam, Azharuddin T of Nanjundapuram, Podanur; Sheik Hidyathullah, Alameen Colony, South Ukkadam; Aboobacker M of Kuniamuthur; Sadham Hussain of Aasath Nagar, Karimbukadai; and Ibrahim Shahin of Mania Thottam. Two of the members -- Azarudeen and Sheik Hidayathullah -- were arrested by the agency later.