Home States Kerala

Sister Abhaya’s inquest report was changed: Ex-cop

Thomas, who was then a head constable with Kottayam West police, said MK Scaria, another constable, was told by Augustine to prepare a new inquest report.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retired policeman MM Thomas, who is the eighth witness in the sensational Sister Abhaya murder case, told the CBI Special Court that the first inquest report prepared by Kottayam West police was destroyed and a new one was prepared at the behest of the then ASI VV Augustine, who later committed suicide alleging CBI harassment.

Thomas, who was then a head constable with Kottayam West police, said M K Scaria, another constable, was told by Augustine to prepare a new inquest report. “It was Augustine who did the inquest and Scaria wrote the report. Scaria had a good handwriting and hence he used to write reports. Scaria later went to Kottayam Medical College Hospital with Abhaya’s body and came back to the station by 4 pm,” Thomas said.

Thomas said a police team comprising him, Scaria, Uthaman and Augustine had gone to Pius X Convent at 8.30 am on a complaint that a nun was missing. On the basis of information that “something was there”, they went to the kitchen, he said. Thomas recollected seeing a hand axe, a refrigerator with its door ajar, a water bottle lying on the floor, a nun’s veil and a pair of slippers, each lying apart, in the kitchen. He said when Abhaya’s body, which was found inside the well, was lifted out, she was only wearin a nighty. The statements stand contrary to the findings in the current inquest report. 

Thomas’ statements could be CBI’s tool to prove the inquest report was changed to help the accused. Thomas identified the signature of Augustine and Scaria’s handwriting in the report. While crossing Thomas, defence lawyer B Raman Pillai asked him whether he remembered the details of all the inquests done by him during his career to which he replied in the negative.

Meanwhile, key witness Raju reiterated he had seen two men — one short and the other one tall — climbing the staircase of the convent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MM Thomas Sister Abhaya murder case
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp