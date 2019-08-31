Home States Kerala

Kerala bans use of PVC flex material

 Flex material made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) has been banned in the state in view of the health and environmental issues it causes.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Flex material made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) has been banned in the state in view of the health and environmental issues it causes. An order from the Department of Local Self Government states that PVC flex should not be printed or used for government functions, private or religious events, cinema promotion or advertising.Instead of PVC, cloth, paper and poly ethylene material which can be recycled should be used. Cloth with plastic coating should not be used. 

Comments(1)

  • Q PRINT MEDIA
    we have developed and supplying a product made up of 100% Cotton which is an alternate to PVC Flex Banners. It is manufactured & Marketed by Shiva Texyarn Limited under the brand " Q- PRINT MEDIA". It is Eco-friendly and biodegradable. It can be used in the same flex printing machine. This material is been tested at CIPET Lab for non hazardous in nature and biodegradable. It degrades with in 4 - 6 weeks also it turns to char without releasing harmful gases when it burns. We hereby request you to kindly share your contact number or email id to detail you more about our product portfolio.
    22 hours ago reply
