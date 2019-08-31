Kerala bans use of PVC flex material

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flex material made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) has been banned in the state in view of the health and environmental issues it causes. An order from the Department of Local Self Government states that PVC flex should not be printed or used for government functions, private or religious events, cinema promotion or advertising.Instead of PVC, cloth, paper and poly ethylene material which can be recycled should be used. Cloth with plastic coating should not be used.