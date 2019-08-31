Home States Kerala

Synod decisions: A ‘please-all’ move, but will the truce last?

Their demand that a member of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese should be given charge of the affairs of the archdiocese was also met by the Synod.

Bishop Antony Kariyil pays respect to Cardinal George Alencherry at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, in Kochi on Friday | ALBIN MATHEW

KOCHI: The new appointments in the Syro Malabar Church after an 11-day marathon Synod look like a ‘please-all’ move to keep the lid on the growing unrest in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, at least for the time being. The Synod, which began on August 19, attained significance as the letter from the Oriental Congregation in the Vatican ending the apostolic administrator’s rule had suggested that its 64-member decision- making body should decide on the long-term solution for the crisis in the archdiocese.

The archdiocese had witnessed a series of protests from the laity and a faction of priests demanding the reinstatement of auxiliary bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil who were suspended. So, the Synod has effectively reinstated the two bishops, but they were transferred to Mandya and Faridabad dioceses, respectively. On the other hand, the protesting faction was kept happy by stripping the administrative and financial powers of the Cardinal.

“We still do not know why the bishops were suspended, we still remember the dramatic entry of the Cardinal taking charge of the Archdiocese at night. After the suspension, Adayanthrath was residing at Aiswarya Gram in Kanjoor near Aluva while Puthenveetil was at Nivedita Centre in Chunangamvely, Aluva,” said a priest belonging to the archdiocese.

Their demand that a member of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese should be given charge of the affairs of the archdiocese was also met by the Synod. Bishop Antony Kariyil, who was made Major Archiepiscopal Vicar, belongs to the archdiocese. “Transferring the two bishops, who opposed the Cardinal for his illegal land deals, was a move to weaken the faction of priests who protested for their reinstatement,” said a source.

“No decisions were announced by the Synod in the forged document case against the priests of the archdiocese. We will continue our fight for justice,” said Fr Sebastian Thaliyan, convenor, and Fr Jose Vailikodath, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Protection Council, in a press release. There are other issues too, which were not addressed by the Synod. They include making public the KPMG report and the Injodey committee report on the land deals.

