150 ‘little Gandhis’ protest against burning of Mahatma in effigy

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Around 150 students turned up dressed as Mahatma Gandhi at AC Kannan Nair Memorial Government Upper Primary School, Melankote, in Kanhangad on Thursday to protest against the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing organisation, which recreated the assassination of Gandhi, hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse as Mahatma in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Hindu Mahasabha’s national secretary Puja Shakun Pandey used a toy gun to shoot the effigy of Gandhi and later members of the organisation set it on fire.

Kodakkad Narayanan, the school’s headmaster, said he was pained after seeing the video of the incident and thought of the protest.