CPI(M) office raid: Petition seeking no action against Chaitra Teresa John

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition has been filed before the High Court seeking a directive to the state government to forbear from initiating any disciplinary action against IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John, who raided the CPM district office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The petition was filed by Public Eye, Ernakulam. The petitioner pointed out soon after the incident, the police officer was relieved from her additional charge and an inquiry was ordered against her by the ADGP south zone.

During the course of the inquiry, the Chief Minister and the CPM heavily criticised the action of the officer. The party leaders also declared the police cannot enter their party offices.

In 2018, the police had entered the court hall of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, and forcefully arrested the accused in the actor abduction case and at that time, the Chief Minister had justified the action.

CPI(M) mulls legal action against Chaitra

T’Puram: The CPM district leadership is mulling legal option against the young officer. V Sivankutty, CPM state committee member, told Express they are contemplating legal action as the “action of the police team led by Chaitra was in violation of law and failed to stick to the normal procedures. The party district leadership has got far bigger issues to deal with.”

Chaitra had led the raid at the CPM district office on Thursday suspecting one of the accused in the Medical College police station attack case was hiding there.

Chaitra Teresa John Kerala CPI(M) Party Office Raid

