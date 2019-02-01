Flood cess was inevitable, says Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a chat with Express, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the flood cess was inevitable and he has excluded essential commodities from the list. He exuded confidence the burden would not be passed on to the customers. Excerpts.

Will the cess increase the burden on the people who already face difficulty in the post-flood scenario?

The government had only few options left to mobilise funds for the mammoth Rebuild Kerala exercise.

I believe the industry and traders would not pass on the burden to the customers since the previous GST cuts were not effected in the MRP of goods. If they did not reduce then, why should they increase it now. The prices can’t go beyond the MRP which is illegal.

The budget has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for coastal area development. But the Rs 2,000-crore Ockhi package announced in the previous budget didn’t make much headway...

Projects announced in both the budgets will be implemented. In case of the Ockhi package, projects worth Rs 252 crore were implemented for preserving the coast from erosion.