Good intentions shown in Kerala Budget, caution needed

The intention behind the state budget is good. But there has been serious failures in implementing the projects during the past couple of years which is a cause for concern.  

Published: 01st February 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac sharing light moments with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues after presenting the State Budget at Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

The KIIFB is indeed a very good idea, but project implementation has not been taken up properly. Similarly, the fundraising for KIIFB has not reached the expected level. This could result in a delay in project execution, leading to cost escalation. The delay can also create uncertainty and can bring unplanned liability to the government.

G Vijayaraghavan

The 25 high-focus projects for the state’s development is a welcome initiative. But a system should be put in place to monitor the projects on a monthly basis and make the cost of the project known to the public. If not the credibility of the government will be at stake.

The government claims to have completed 50 lakh sq feet of built-up space during the past two years. This is an impossible task. If the state had indeed completed 50 lakh sq feet space, it could have created 50,000 jobs in the IT sector.  

However, the emphasis on Pravasi Chitty is questionable as the float in Chitty is marginal. They have spent Rs 5 crore on promotion, and the float available will not be equal to the amount spent on promotion.

Though the government has made adequate allocation for primary education, the higher education sector has been left out.

The lack of confidence in the higher education sector is exemplified by the fact that our businessmen, bureaucrats and even politicians are sending their children to other states for higher studies. The sector is at a crossroads and we have to do something to develop it.

(The writer is the founder CEO of Technopark and former member of the State Planning Board)

