Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget: A woman-friendly budget

The Kerala Budget 2019 mainly focuses on rebuilding the state giving thrust to over 1,200 schemes as part of Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Kerala Budget 2019 mainly focuses on rebuilding the state giving thrust to over 1,200 schemes as part of Rebuild Kerala Initiative.Women can cherish as the budget offers a few sops that will go a long way in shaping their future. It aims to uplift the lives of women in lower strata of society in stark contrast to the previous budget which centred more on working women.

Dr Leena Mary Eapen

This year, Rs 20 crore has been earmarked to make Kerala a hunger-free state and the agencies involved in this mission will be given subsidies. This will definitely help the women in the lower strata directly and indirectly as it will be beneficial for the so-called unskilled women labourers.

The budget has allocated Rs 1,420 crore for women empowerment. Major schemes announced include: Training 2,000 ladies in geriatric care; interest-free loans for women to open kiosks to sell fish; Rs 2 crore for renaissance and women empowerment; and Rs 1,000 crore for Kudumbashree Mission.

Promises like sustainable employment opportunities for 25,000 women with an income of Rs 400-Rs 600 through livelihood intervention, and bank loans worth Rs 3,500 crore with an interest rate of 4 per cent to 65,000 neighborhood groups will go a long way in empowering women.

The woman-friendly proposals will definitely act as a trigger to question the existing so-called “traditions” and social norms that confine women to certain hidden corners.Even though programmes like Kudumbashree provide opportunity for women to go out and work and earn an  income, the real freedom is still a distant dream for many.  

For instance, women still have limited freedom to spend the money they earn and almost no freedom of their mobility other than to workplace.The women can gain freedom only when they start questioning and act against the norms which confine them. Hence the programmes initiated by the budget will give them opportunities to act.

(Associate Professor, IIM- Kozhikode)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp