Kerala Budget: CPI(M) rolls out red carpet to corporates in state

Published: 01st February 2019

Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac presenting the state Budget at Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI(M) is no more the party of yore if the budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac is any indication. For, the state has rolled out the red carpet for around a dozen corporates and extended investor-friendly policies to attract investors in key sectors ranging from IT and IT-enabled to electric and electronics industries, although it was a bit late.

According to Thomas Isaac, the state government has reached an understanding with ‘Teranet’ a Canadian company, which is a global leader and pioneer in electronic land registration systems and commerce, to come to Thiruvananthapuram.

A prominent news media company  ‘Thejas,’ a Singapore-based company  ‘Unity’ dealing in augmented reality and ‘Altair’, a computer-aided engineering firm, are coming to Kochi.

The state is already in consultation with companies like Fujitsu and Hitachi.

At present, one lakh people are working in IT parks in the state and the government aims to double it during the current tenure of the government, Isaac said.

Nissan, which set up a digital innovation hub in Thiruvananthapuram, currently employs 300 people and the company will provide 2,000 more jobs on completion of its nerve centre of the electric vehicle. 

An agreement has been inked by Tores Investment for creating 57 lakh sq ft area in Technopark.

