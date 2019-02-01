Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget: Fishermen to benefit from Rs 1,000-crore fund for 2019-20 fiscal year

As rehabilitation will be the prominent agenda in ‘Rebuild Kerala’, an immediate expense of Rs 100 crore has been additionally allotted.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

Image of fishermen used for representational purposes ony. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fishermen who were honoured as ‘Kerala’s own Army’ by the Chief Minister during the floods will benefit from the Rs 1,000-crore fund set aside for them in the 2019-20 budget.

In the previous budget, an amount of Rs 2,000 crore had been earmarked for the comprehensive development of the fishermen. This amount will be merged with the comprehensive programme in ‘Rebuild Kerala’.

As rehabilitation will be the prominent agenda in ‘Rebuild Kerala’, an immediate expense of Rs 100 crore has been additionally allotted. The minister said more than 18,000 houses are constructed within 50 m of the sea.

The government will provide financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to those who are willing to relocate their dwellings beyond 200 m. And others will be provided a flat similar to that of Muttathara through the Life Mission. Whereas, the ownership and possession of the vacated land will remain with them and those areas will be retained as ‘bio-defense’ against sea erosion.

To prevent sea erosion through traditional means, the government had sanctioned Rs 227 crore to begin the work. If the trial run of ‘off shore breakwater’ construction on the sea bed at a distance of 500 m from the shore in Poonthura becomes successful, the government plans to expand it using KIIFB fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp