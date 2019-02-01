Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget: IT sector gets shot in the arm in form of Rs 574 crore fund

An amount of Rs 84 crore has been set apart for Technopark, Technocity, Technopark (Kollam) and Infopark (Kochi, Thrissur and Cherthala) for basic infrastructure facilities.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost for the IT sector in the state, the budget outlaid a sum of Rs 574 crore. Of this, Rs 139 crore has been earmarked for Kerala State IT Mission, the nodal agency.

A separate amount of Rs 23 crore has been set aside for the development of Cyberpark, Kozhikode. An amount of Rs 148 crore has been earmarked for KSTL, the government agency for IT infrastructure facilities.

In the next two years, one crore sixteen lakh square feet land will be additionally created, including the office space being constructed in Smart City, Kochi.

Many companies have expressed interest in starting their operations in the state.

Apart from Nissan Digital Hub and Taurus Investment Holdings, Space and Aero Centre of Excellence will construct a two lakh-square feet facility that will provide employment to 3,000 people.

Start-ups

An amount of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for formulating an accelerator programme under the leadership of Innovation Zone.

Similarly, Rs 70 crore has been set apart for youth entrepreneurship development programme of Kerala Startup Mission. A biotech incubation centre will be operational soon at Life Sciences Park at Thiruvananthapuram. 

