Kerala Budget: Kudumbashree’s kitty to get fatter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent move in the backdrop of the recent issues regarding the gender status and the rights of women in the society, the Finance Minister has presented a women-friendly budget.

If during 2016-17, Rs 760 crore was allocated for women empowerment schemes, now it has been raised to Rs 1,420 crore for 2019-20.

And for the year 2017-18, Kudumbashree was given more importance and more public intervention activities were planned.

For the year 2019-20, the government is taking the initiative to bring quality changes in the income-generating activities for women. Rs 1,000 crore is the total budget allocated for Kudumbashree where Rs​285 crore is earmarked for Kudumbashree by the state government, Rs 400 crore will be made available from local self-government institutions and Rs 315 crore will be sourced from various Centrally sponsored schemes.

Kudumbashree will market and brand 12 products such as Nutrimix nutritious food, 'Mari' umbrella, Subhiksha coconut products, Sree garments, Kerala chicken, Coir Kerala, handicraft products, categorised honey brands, herbal soaps, curry powders, dried fish and tribal products

