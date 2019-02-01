Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget proposes to spend Rs 2,500 crore in agriculture sector

Published: 01st February 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget has proposed to spend Rs 2,500 crore on agriculture to revive the sector which was severely hit in the mid-August floods.

Of the total money, Rs 770 crore will be from the plan outlay, Rs 282 crore from Centrally-sponsored schemes and Rs 200 crore from externally-aided projects.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac hoped at least Rs 1,000 crore is set aside for agriculture from various schemes of Local Self-Government bodies, taking the total amount to Rs 2,500 crore.

In light of the death of two farmers in Tiruvalla allegedly due to pesticide poisoning, the budget has proposed to ensure scientific use of pesticides.

