Kerala Budget: The cess factor to revive flood-hit state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget, which proposes a Rs 4,700-crore livelihood package to revive the flood-hit state, has a number of additional resource mobilisation proposals.

One per cent flood cess will be imposed on goods coming within the GST tax bracket of 12 pc, 18 pc, 28 pc and on all services. On gold, silver and platinum ornaments, 0.25 per cent cess will be levied. It will be done for a period of two years and the additional revenue expected is Rs 600 crore a year.

The cess is levied on the invoice price, that is, before adding the GST. The one-time tax on motorbikes, cars and private service vehicles will be increased by one per cent. There will be a 10 per cent tax hike for cinema tickets and two per cent for liquor. Luxury tax for residential buildings above 3,000 sq feet has been upped.

The fair value of land will be increased by 10 per cent to mobilise Rs 400 crore. A comprehensive amnesty scheme will be announced to collect all tax arrears.