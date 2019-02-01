Kerala Finance Minister juggling with facts, figures: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the state budget for 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac is an utter disappointment.

The Finance Minister is juggling with facts and figures without any concrete steps to save the economy of the state and to give it a new direction for future progress, he said.

He said Isaac is depending more and more on KIFFB and asked as to how KIFFB, which has only around Rs 5,200 crore as capital, can support and finance projects to the tune of Rs 42,000 cr announced by the Finance Minister in the Assembly.

He said after the floods the state requires Rs 35,000 crore for the rebuilding efforts, but the FM has not revealed as to how the funds are allocated for this.