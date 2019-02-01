Kerala government to roll out Universal Health Scheme by May

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will roll out a Universal Health Security Scheme by combining Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and Karunya Scheme.

Other schemes under the health department will also be incorporated with this. The new scheme, conceived as the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat, was putting a more financial burden on the state (Centre will only provide 60 per cent), and was covering only 18 lakh families compared to RSBY’s 42 lakh.

For Ayushman Bharat, the state’s share would come around Rs 800-1000 crore while the centre’s assistance will be less than Rs 100 crore.

“The complete financial burden is on the state government, but the whole credit goes to the Centre,” said T M Thomas Isaac.

Under the new scheme to be launched by May, members of all the insured families will be provided treatment worth Rs 1 lakh from the insurance company. Expenses above this and up to Rs 5 lakh will be given to the hospitals concerned directly from government for designated health procedures of lifestyle diseases.

Health sector gets a shot in the arm

T’Puram: The health sector is one of those areas that received close attention in the budget allocation. Altogether, the sector will get a share of Rs 4,000 crore. The budget outlay for the sector is H1,406 crore. Apart from this, Rs 600 crore will be received from the National Health Mission.

The Medical Insurance is expected to cost around Rs 800 crore. The hospitals that have commenced constructions would require at least Rs 1,000 crore from KIIFB. About 1,280 public health institutions will get Rs 788 crore. Rs 232 crore has been earmarked for 14 Medical Colleges. Malabar Cancer Centre will get Rs 35 crore.