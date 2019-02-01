Home States Kerala

Kerala government to roll out Universal Health Scheme by May

The state government will roll out a Universal Health Security Scheme by combining Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and Karunya Scheme.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will roll out a Universal Health Security Scheme by combining Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and Karunya Scheme.

Other schemes under the health department will also be incorporated with this. The new scheme, conceived as the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat, was putting a more financial burden on the state (Centre will only provide 60 per cent), and was covering only 18 lakh families compared to RSBY’s 42 lakh. 

For Ayushman Bharat, the state’s share would come around Rs 800-1000 crore while the centre’s assistance will be less than Rs 100 crore.

“The complete financial burden is on the state government, but the whole credit goes to the Centre,” said T M Thomas Isaac.

Under the new scheme to be launched by May, members of all the insured families will be provided treatment worth Rs  1 lakh from the insurance company. Expenses above this and up to Rs 5 lakh will be given to the hospitals concerned directly from government for designated health procedures of lifestyle diseases.

Health sector gets a shot in the arm

T’Puram: The health sector is one of those areas that received close attention in the budget allocation. Altogether, the sector will get a share of Rs 4,000 crore. The budget outlay for the sector is H1,406 crore. Apart from this, Rs 600 crore will be received from the National Health Mission.

The Medical Insurance is expected to cost around Rs 800 crore. The hospitals that have commenced constructions would require at least Rs 1,000 crore from KIIFB.  About 1,280 public health institutions will get Rs 788 crore. Rs 232 crore has been earmarked for 14 Medical Colleges. Malabar Cancer Centre will get Rs 35 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Budget Universal Health Security Scheme Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana Karunya Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp