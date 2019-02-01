Residential programme mooted to improve teaching quality in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “It was desirous to create a Kerala model that can incorporate vocational training into Higher Secondary Schools,” Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told the assembly.

“National Skill Qualification FrameWork, which was constituted for this purpose, is rather disappointing. But our State cannot avoid this scheme. Our Vocational Higher Secondary Schools cannot be retained in the present manner,” he said.

As part of the model, it is proposed to initiate a two-week long residential programme for teachers to improve the quality of teaching. The project estimates that all the teachers in the state will undergo the course in a five-year period. “Meanwhile, the master plan launched last year for enhancing the academic standard will continue,” the minister said.

“We are thinking about school workshops, being given guidance by the voluntary technical experts from our higher technical institutions and not by hired private institutes.

“In addition to this, there will be external employment training, pupil-centred activities and training of teachers. For all these activities Rs 15 crore has been earmarked,” he said.

One of the main thrust for the education sector has been a focus on academic excellence. The government has earmarked Rs 32 crore for this purpose where special programmes have been devised for English, maths and social science subjects.

Apart from that, to enable the teachers to impart practical knowledge of English language use among students, special training programmes will be implemented for which Rs 6.5 crore has been set aside. Due to the sustained campaigns and awareness drives, 2.5 lakh students were admitted to public education institutions in the last two years.

Among these, 94 per cent students have joined after obtaining transfer certificates from other institutions.